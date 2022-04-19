McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.96. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

