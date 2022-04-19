McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MCRAA remained flat at $$37.59 during trading on Tuesday. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

