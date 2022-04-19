MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Head to Head Analysis

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Centogene -24.23% -98.72% -40.35%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.82%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 345.37%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.18 N/A N/A N/A Centogene $224.71 million 0.37 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -1.77

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Centogene on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies, as well as assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue test for prostate cancer; and SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Centogene (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

