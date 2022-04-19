Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 375,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $201.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

