MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis decreased their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.40.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

