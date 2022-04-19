MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MD opened at $23.04 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
