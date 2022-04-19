Medtronic plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

