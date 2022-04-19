MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

