MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,690.92.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,070.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 633.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,098.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,234.24. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

