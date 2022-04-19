Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 13,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,238. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

