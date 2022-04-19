Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,781 shares of company stock worth $371,676. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.