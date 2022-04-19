Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $573.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

