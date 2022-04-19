Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

