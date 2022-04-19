Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

