Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.18.

MX traded down C$1.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$69.34. 54,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.0092703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

