Methanex’s (MX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Alembic Global Advisors

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.76. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.0092703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 in the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.