Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion.

MRU traded up C$0.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$71.90. 24,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. Metro has a 12 month low of C$55.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.18.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

