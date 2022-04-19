Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

OUKPY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Several research firms recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.40) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.12) to €10.80 ($11.61) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

