Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 403,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded up $26.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,331.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,733. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,383.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,467.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

