MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

