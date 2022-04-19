MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
NYSE MGM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.
In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.