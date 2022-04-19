MGM Resorts International (TSE:MGM) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (TSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.

