Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.