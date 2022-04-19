Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,560,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,950,832,000 after buying an additional 1,211,592 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,722,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,251,851,000 after acquiring an additional 83,643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,954,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,307,000 after acquiring an additional 276,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 889,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $299,298,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

