Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

