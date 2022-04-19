Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 288,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,694. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.