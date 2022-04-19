MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.