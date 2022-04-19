MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

