Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

HIE opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

