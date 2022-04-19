Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

