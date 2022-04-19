Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

MI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.16. 117,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.92.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.