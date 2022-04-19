Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

