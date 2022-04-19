Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,789. The company has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.