Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.08).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($128,872.70).

On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($53,877.44).

Shares of LON MTO traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.63 ($0.67). 868,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,203. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

