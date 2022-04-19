Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.08).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($128,872.70).
  • On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($53,877.44).

Shares of LON MTO traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.63 ($0.67). 868,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,203. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

