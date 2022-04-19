Mizuho Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 771,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

