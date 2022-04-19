MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $2.32-2.82 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKSI opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

