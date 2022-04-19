Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.