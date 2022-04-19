Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

MCRI stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

