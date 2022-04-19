Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.