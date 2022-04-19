Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Scott Baldwin Buys 300,000 Shares

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY – Get Rating) insider Scott Baldwin purchased 300,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($551,470.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Get Money3 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Money3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Money3’s payout ratio is currently 61.03%.

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured automotive loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, campervans, vans, minibuses, caravans, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Money3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Money3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.