MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.35.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

