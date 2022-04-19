Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.