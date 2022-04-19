Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.43 ($3.66).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY traded down GBX 4.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176.93 ($2.30). 1,317,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.18. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £949.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($129,202.08).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.