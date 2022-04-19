Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 889,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 72,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,772. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.