Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $328.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.98 and a 200-day moving average of $359.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

