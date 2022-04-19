Morgan Stanley Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Sunday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.