Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,789 shares of company stock worth $54,890,392. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $279.14. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average of $295.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.