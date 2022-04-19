Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.
In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
