Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,867.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.