Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Mplx stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

