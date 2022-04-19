Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

