MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

3/31/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $93.00.

3/31/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00.

3/22/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

